Gameday Recap: Buccaneers Fall Flat in a Game They Had No Business Losing

It wasn't pretty. By any stretch of the imagination. Not even for the Steelers, who managed to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 20-18 on their home field.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off the plane in Pittsburgh, chances are they were feeling pretty confident heading into their first of four matchups against teams hailing from the AFC North.

Why? Because they were playing the worst team in the division. The injury riddled, 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a rookie quarterback at the helm, set to face off against the most accomplished quarterback in the history of the sport, it's not surprising that the Bucs were heavy favorites heading into this game.

But from the moment this battle began, the Buccaneers' didn't seem ready. At the very least, they didn't seem as though they had prepared to take the Pittsburgh Steelers as seriously as they should have.

Despite the fact that the Steelers were missing two of their best defensive players — all-world defensive end, T.J. Watt, and all-pro safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick, in addition to their top 3 corners — they weren't scared of Tom Brady and his talented cast of playmakers.

And based on how the Buccaneers' performed on that side of the ball over the course of this his football game, they shouldn't have been.

The Bucs' offensive line proved vulnerable. The play-calling was vanilla. And Tom Brady's accuracy was as inconsistent as it's ever been during his time as the Bucs' quarterback.

But still, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they've so often done this season, found themselves in several positions to win this football game.

But this time, they couldn't do it.

Whether it was the offense trying to extend a drive. Or the defense trying to make a stop when they needed one, it just felt like this team could not reach the pinnacle of their journey on this day.

And even though the Bucs' very respectable defense wasn't able to hold up when they needed to most, on the final drive of the game, it's the offense that deserves the most blame.

There's still plenty of time to right the ship. But the fact is, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reeling. And even though they don't have a losing record, they haven't performed anywhere close to their potential.

Is it coaching? Is it the injuries? Is it the off-the-field distractions surrounding their 45-year old quarterback, Tom Brady?

Maybe it's all of the above. But the fact is, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't getting the job done. And despite a challenging early season schedule, the Pittsburgh Steelers had no business being in this football game, let alone winning it.

The Bucs need to get their act together, and they need to do it quickly.

For more on this, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter, and check out the Bucs Banter YouTube Channel!