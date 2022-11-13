Skip to main content

WATCH: Leonard Fournette throws interception while targeting Tom Brady

What is happening in Germany?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have put together one of their most complete games of the season as the team leads the Seattle Seahawks 21-3 in the early stages of the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tom Brady and the offense produced back-to-back touchdown drives in the second quarter while the defense shut out the Seahawks in the opening half.

READ MORE: Three Buccaneers unable to make team's trip to Germany

Following a field goal by Seattle in the third quarter, the Buccaneers were humming on offense yet again. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich elected to break out the wildcat with Leonard Fournette in the gun. On the first attempt, Fournette gained two yards on a run to the right. At the time, the broadcast noted how wide-open Brady was on the opposite side of the field as he filled in at wide receiver.

Brady completed back-to-back passes to advance Tampa Bay near the red zone before the Buccaneers called wildcat again. Once again, Brady trotted out wide with what appeared to be a ton of room.

Upon the snap, Fournette acted like he was running to his right before stopping and throwing back across the field to his left with Brady as his target. It seemed like the Buccaneers had possibly caught the Seahawks off-guard. Instead, Brady slipped and the pass was intercepted by rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen. The 45-year-old was promptly flagged on the play for tripping Woolen.

All in all, a mind-boggling sequence for Tampa Bay's offense. Regardless, it's going to take a sizable comeback for Seattle to make the miscue sting too much.

The Buccaneers probably won't target Tom Brady again this season. Check out the hilarious gaffe below.

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

