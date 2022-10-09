Tom Brady Weighs in on Controversial Roughing the Passer Call vs. Atlanta Falcons

Despite recording an important division victory vs. the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense went stagnant for a good portion of the second half.

After consecutive three-and-outs by the Bucs' offense, the Atlanta Falcons were able to take advantage, putting some points on the board themselves, and ultimately turning what should have been a blowout victory for the Bucs, into a game that could have gone either way.

On the final drive of the game, with the Falcons trailing by just six points, the Bucs found themselves in yet another third down and long situation.

Grady Jarrett, a highly underrated, but all-pro caliber defensive tackle for the Falcons, got to Brady when it mattered most, sacking the Buccaneers' quarterback, and forcing yet another turnover on downs.

Not so fast.

A bright yellow flag could be found on the field, not far from Brady's body, as he lay on the grass at Raymond James Stadium, frustrated by the result of the play.

Within a matter of moments, an explanation was provided by the head referee to the anxious crowd, "Roughing the passer, on the defense, number 97, first down Tampa Bay."

A chorus of cheers rang out through the stadium, as the fans in attendance, celebrated the call, which they knew would more-or-less seal the victory for the home team.

Was it the right call? Absolutely not.

This was was an egregious call to make, at a crucial point of the football game. Which was clear to anyone watching the game.

Bad calls are a part of the game. This is something I'm sure most Bucs fans feel, over the course of history, is something they've been on the wrong side of more often than not.

Fans watch the game. Players play the game. Officials make the calls. This is why it isn't a player's job to have to answer for the decisions made by an official during a game.

But as the face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise, and the captain of the team that benefited from this particular call, I guess Tom Brady is an exception.

When asked about the call, Brady was clear and concise with his response, "I don't throw the flags."

And you know what? He's right.

