Skip to main content

WATCH: Buccaneers Rachaad White Hits Seahawks Defender with Nasty Stiff Arm

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie running back has had a good game in Germany so far, but the highlight everyone will be talking about came at the end of the third quarter.

Playing an NFL game in Germany for the first time is a memory that members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't soon forget. 

For rookie running back Rachaad White, the Bucs' young ball carrier will have a digital souvenir to commemorate the day after dropping a stiff arm on Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs to close out the third quarter. 

READ MORE: ESPN Analyst Takes Aim at Bucs

With Tampa Bay leading 14-3 over Seattle, White took a handoff from quarterback Tom Brady to the left side of the offensive formation and found room to run. 

Diggs, a Seahawks defensive captain took a top angle on White looking to bring him down or force him out of bounds, but the young back had other ideas. 

The first mistake Diggs made was putting himself in a passive posture where he'd either need White to run out of bounds or at best be the recipient of a catch-tackle. 

His second, and worst mistake was underestimating White's aggressiveness in running the ball. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Those two combined to give White a clear opportunity to assert physical dominance over the veteran safety, and he didn't waste it. 

The end result was a highlight for the rookie, and a clip that may keep Diggs off social media for the next week or so. 

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

Buccaneers fans certainly enjoyed it, and they may get to enjoy it some more as Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt (creator of the popular 'Angry Runs' segment) certainly took notice of the play himself.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

41D7DB79-7C60-4C4C-93C0-65471F4560DD
Gameday

WATCH: Leonard Fournette throws interception while targeting Tom Brady

By Dustin Lewis
7613D922-9AD1-4877-917C-78C093FBB39F
Gameday

WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season

By Logan Robinson
USATSI_19376002
News

LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19286746
News

Buccaneers' Starter Nearly Missed the Trip to Munich Due to Passport Issues

By Collin Haalboom
USATSI_16834111
News

Gameday Preview: Buccaneers Head Overseas Looking to Extend NFC South Lead

By Collin Haalboom
2C559A0E-3E88-4E65-A394-53AD44949494
News

ESPN Analyst on Tom Brady and Tampa Bay: "They Look Old and Slow"

By David Harrison
A787A657-B8AA-4CA3-A2B7-941ACCF174C1
News

Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady won't be far apart following separation

By Caleb Skinner
Screen Shot 2022-11-11 at 4.19.14 PM
News

Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter

By Caleb Skinner