WATCH: Buccaneers Rachaad White Hits Seahawks Defender with Nasty Stiff Arm

Playing an NFL game in Germany for the first time is a memory that members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't soon forget.

For rookie running back Rachaad White, the Bucs' young ball carrier will have a digital souvenir to commemorate the day after dropping a stiff arm on Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs to close out the third quarter.

With Tampa Bay leading 14-3 over Seattle, White took a handoff from quarterback Tom Brady to the left side of the offensive formation and found room to run.

Diggs, a Seahawks defensive captain took a top angle on White looking to bring him down or force him out of bounds, but the young back had other ideas.

The first mistake Diggs made was putting himself in a passive posture where he'd either need White to run out of bounds or at best be the recipient of a catch-tackle.

His second, and worst mistake was underestimating White's aggressiveness in running the ball.

Those two combined to give White a clear opportunity to assert physical dominance over the veteran safety, and he didn't waste it.

The end result was a highlight for the rookie, and a clip that may keep Diggs off social media for the next week or so.

Buccaneers fans certainly enjoyed it, and they may get to enjoy it some more as Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt (creator of the popular 'Angry Runs' segment) certainly took notice of the play himself.

