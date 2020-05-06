WATCH: Raymond Calais Highlights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent their final pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Louisiana running back Raymond Calais, adding yet another explosive weapon to an already dangerous offense.

Not only does Calais bring big-play ability to the Tampa Bay offense, he does the same for the return game, where he'll compete with veteran T.J. Logan for that job as the Bucs' primary return specialist.

One of two running backs drafted by the Bucs this year, Calais will have plenty of opportunities to earn a roster spot and make an impact on both offense and special teams.

Check out this highlight reel of Calais making big plays in college: