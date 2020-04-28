AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Reveal New Jersey Numbers for 2020 NFL Draft Picks

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added seven new players to their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, and now we know what jersey numbers they'll be donning in their rookie season.

First-round pick Tristan Wirfs and the rest of the Bucs' rookie class had their new numbers revealed by the team via social media:

Wirfs wore No. 74 at Iowa, but that number is currently taken by Tampa Bay's best offensive lineman, left guard Ali Marpet. Second-round pick Antoine Winfield, Jr. can't keep wearing No. 11 at the next level due to NFL numbering rules for defensive backs, so he'll be taking the No. 31 jersey that was worn by fellow safety Jordan Whitehead last year. Whitehead switched to No. 33 this offseason, which was vacated by cornerback Carlton Davis III when he switched to No. 24. 

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn will go from wearing No. 5 at Vanderbilt to No. 30 in Tampa Bay, while fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson is tripling his No. 6 from college into the No. 18 jersey. Sixth-round pick Khalil Davis will get to keep wearing No. 94, while seventh-round picks Chapelle Russell and Raymond Calais have chosen No. 53 and No. 43, respectively. 

The Bucs have new uniforms to feature this season, and they'll have tons of new talent to go along with it. These rookies continue an impressive offseason for Tampa Bay, following the additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Go order those jerseys, folks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Meet the Bucs' 2020 NFL Draft Class

Get to know Tampa Bay's new additions from this year's draft class.

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Black Shirts are well-represented in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Tyler Johnson Ready to Make NFL Pay for Letting Him Fall to 5th Round

Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick put up huge numbers in college, but the chip on his shoulder was already there.

Luke Easterling

Why the Saints are Waiting to Sign Jameis Winston

There's a reason New Orleans is delaying the official signing of their NFC South rival's former quarterback.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston Finalizing 1-Year Deal with Saints

Tampa Bay's former quarterback appears to be staying in the NFC South.

J. Kanno

Bucs Select Louisiana RB Raymond Calais in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets another explosive playmaker for their offensive backfield.

J. Kanno

Bucs Select Temple LB Chapelle Russell in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets a promising linebacker who was limited by injuries in college.

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Draft: Bucs Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

See which players the Bucs are adding following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling