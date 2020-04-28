Bucs Reveal New Jersey Numbers for 2020 NFL Draft Picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added seven new players to their roster in the 2020 NFL Draft, and now we know what jersey numbers they'll be donning in their rookie season.

First-round pick Tristan Wirfs and the rest of the Bucs' rookie class had their new numbers revealed by the team via social media:

Wirfs wore No. 74 at Iowa, but that number is currently taken by Tampa Bay's best offensive lineman, left guard Ali Marpet. Second-round pick Antoine Winfield, Jr. can't keep wearing No. 11 at the next level due to NFL numbering rules for defensive backs, so he'll be taking the No. 31 jersey that was worn by fellow safety Jordan Whitehead last year. Whitehead switched to No. 33 this offseason, which was vacated by cornerback Carlton Davis III when he switched to No. 24.

Third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn will go from wearing No. 5 at Vanderbilt to No. 30 in Tampa Bay, while fifth-round pick Tyler Johnson is tripling his No. 6 from college into the No. 18 jersey. Sixth-round pick Khalil Davis will get to keep wearing No. 94, while seventh-round picks Chapelle Russell and Raymond Calais have chosen No. 53 and No. 43, respectively.

The Bucs have new uniforms to feature this season, and they'll have tons of new talent to go along with it. These rookies continue an impressive offseason for Tampa Bay, following the additions of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

Go order those jerseys, folks.