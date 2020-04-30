Meet the Bucs' 2020 Undrafted Free Agent Class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 draft class might get the most of the attention, but their undrafted free agent class could be just as impactful for the price.

Tampa Bay has found considerable talent in the player pool following the draft in the past several years. Tight end Cameron Brate and former Bucs Adam Humphries and Peyton Barber all signed with the Bucs after going undrafted.

Though the Bucs addressed several roster needs in the draft, they could still add some depth and even find an unexpected star with their undrafted free agent class.

Here is the Bucs' undrafted free agents for 2020:

Reid Sinnett - quarterback, San Diego

The former Torero's quarterback only started one year at the University of San Diego, but he was excellent. In 12 games, Sinnett threw for 3528 yards, 32 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 67 percent of his passes and averaging 9.4 yards per attempt.

Obviously not a candidate to start, he still has a shot at the roster if he shows enough promise to supplant long-time backup QB Ryan Griffin.

John Hurst - wide receiver, West Georgia

The former Wolves receiver caught 37 passes for 588 yards and five touchdowns in 25 games at West Georgia. He ran a 4.45-second 40-yard-dash at his pro day, per WXIA's Alex Glaze.

Josh Pearson - wide receiver, Jacksonville State

An FCS All-American, Pearson holds Gamecock records for most career (30) and season (17) touchdown receptions. In fact, he also holds the record for second-most touchdowns in a season (13), which he set in 2019. Pearson also impressed at his pro day, testing among the top-10 receivers who attended the Combine (via Christian Shanafelt):

Travis Jonsen - wide receiver, Montana State

Jonsen is a do-everything offensive weapon. He passes, he can run the ball, he lines up at receiver. He was top-three in every offensive category in 2019 and was named first-team All-Big Sky. The former Bobcat is the kind of unpredictable fit that makes for a fun training camp presence and an intriguing roster prospect.

John Molchon - guard, Boise State

A three-year starter at Boise State, Molchon was voted first-team all-Mountain West Conference in 2018 and 2019. His short arms will make a transition to the NFL difficult, but he brings versatility and size to Tampa's guard depth.

Nick Leverett - offensive lineman, Rice

Leverett is a versatile offensive lineman who played guard and tackle for Rice and North Carolina Central respectively. He was also an All-Conference USA honorable mention in 2019 and second-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference while at NC Central.

Zach Shackleford - center, Texas

Shackleford started 40 games for the Longhorns in the past four years. He was first-team All-Big 12 in 2019 and second-team All-Big 12 in 2018. At his best on the move, Shackleford is best used in a zone scheme, lacking the strength or length to outmuscle defensive linemen.

Parnell Motley - cornerback, Oklahoma

The former Sooner may be a sleeper at cornerback in Tampa Bay. At Oklahoma, Motley recorded six interceptions, 33 pass breakups, 7.5 tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles, including five in 2019. Though he would likely have to make the team as a special teamer, Motley could become a fixture in the secondary with his ball skills.

Javon Hagan - safety, Ohio

A two-time All-MAC first-team honoree, Hagan did everything for the Bobcats, recording 10 tackles for a loss, six interceptions, 26 pass breakups and 7 forced fumble sin 39 games. He was also a tackling machine, collecting 316 tackles including 105 in 2019 alone.

Cam Gill - linebacker, Wagner

Small school products typically need to dominate in order to get noticed by the NFL, and that's exactly what Cam Gill did at Wagner. A finalist for FCS's Buck Buchanan Award for best defensive player, Gill set a school record for career sacks (34) and recorded 9.5 sacks in 2019. The Bucs actually took note of Gill at the Shrine Bowl, highlighting him as a standout during practices leading up to the game.

Michael Divinity, Jr. - linebacker, LSU

The Bucs have a penchant for drafting LSU linebackers, including Kwon Alexander and Devin White. This year they waited to pick one up as an undrafted free agent.

Michael Divinity, Jr. played both inside and rush linebacker at LSU, making him a possible fit for the Bucs' blitz-heavy defensive scheme. He is an average athlete but has the length to be an NFL pass-rusher.

Nasir Player - linebacker, East Tennessee State

Nasir Player has some experience wearing a Buccaneer uniform, starting 40 games in four years at ETSU. He notched 14.5 career sacks and was named to four FCS All-American teams following the 2019 season. He likely will compete for a backup position at outside linebacker in Tampa Bay.

Benning Potoa'e - defensive end, Washington

A converted linebacker, Potoa'e moved to defensive end for the Huskies in 2019, collecting seven tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in 11 games. Likely to play defensive end for the Bucs, Potoa'e offers versatility in a scheme that frequently moves players around to take advantage of matchups and confuse offenses.