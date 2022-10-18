Andrew Whitworth Bothered by Tom Brady's Absence from Bucs' Practice

Reigning Super Bowl champion and freshly retired All-Pro left tackle, Andrew Whitworth has a lot of respect for Tom Brady.

Like Brady, Whitworth knows a thing or two about being the 'old guy' playing in the National Football League

Which one could argue gives Whitworth a unique perspective when it comes to analyzing the way Tom Brady has conducted himself as the leader of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to the Bucs' disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it was reported that Brady skipped out on the team's walk-through practice so he could attend New England Patriots' owner, Robert Kraft's wedding.

Although Whitworth respects Brady, it appears as though he doesn't respect that decision. In an appearance on the Herd with Colin Cowherd, Whitworth offered his perspective.

"I'm gonna be honest. It's probably not a fun take to say, but to me, it bothered me. It really did. Just for me, what Tom has always been known as, is the guy that that's like 'you will never out work me, you will never out-prepare me, I will outwork anybody in this business'. And I think every one of those guys looks up to you that way... So for me, it just bothered me because that's how I look up to Tom Brady."

Whitworth went on to describe the importance of a walk-through leading up to a game:

That's a pivotal day to get ready to prepare. I mean, if they really had a walk-through that he missed... final tape preparation, go through the last plays, it matters a bunch. It's our last time together, we go get on a plane, and the next thing you know, we're playing football. That's our last moment on the field together talking through plays."

Had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gone on to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, like they were expected to, would we be discussing Brady's absence from the team's walk-through? Probably not.

But the Bucs didn't beat the Steelers. Instead, they lost in embarrassing fashion. In a game they had no business losing.

I think Andrew Whitworth brings up some really strong points regarding the importance of that final team walk-through. And I think Brady's presence, as the quarterback, is that much more important.

Just add this latest distraction to the laundry list of items that have surrounded Tom Brady this season.

I'm sure it's frustrating for Brady to have every move he makes criticized under a microscope by the national media. But I believe Tom Brady has also brought a lot of this attention onto himself.

That said, there exists a simple solution for the 45-year-old quarterback to silence all of his critics.

Winning.

