Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers' fanbase

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.

Simply put, the Buccaneers aren't in a rhythm on either side of the ball right now. For a team with high expectations, that can be a frustrating reality to deal with that can bubble over on Sundays, evidenced by quarterback Tom Brady tearing apart his offensive line on the sideline during the loss to Pittsburgh.

Head coach Todd Bowles publicly stated that players and coaches need to live in the moment, not rest on a Super Bowl that is nearly two years old.

“I think guys that are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land," Bowles said on Sunday. "You’ve gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else...The time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up.”

Brady and the veterans who were in the building for the championship run understand they've got a long way to go in the regular season. There are still 11 games remaining for the Buccaneers to right the ship.

On Monday, Brady issued a message to the fanbase via his Instagram page. He wants everyone to know that the team is on the same page and confident that their best football is ahead of them.

"Football is hard. We're not playing like we are capable," Brady wrote. "We're in it together. We'll turn it around."

For the offense, the turnaround starts with improved play up front and the unit getting fully healthy. The Buccaneers are averaging a league-worst 67.5 yards on the ground per game. That's not going to be good enough with wide receivers, Julio Jones and Russell Gage, and tight end Cameron Brate, not 100%. Plus, Chris Godwin is still in the early stages of his return from an ACL injury.

If there's anyone that's going to get the team back on track, it's seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady. Despite dealing with a hand and shoulder injury, he's completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,652 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception.

Don't bury the Buccaneers and a motivated Brady just yet. After all, the team remains in first place in the NFC South with an upcoming division game against the Carolina Panthers.

