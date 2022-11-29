Antonio Brown Takes Shot at Tom Brady's Trainer and Buccaneers

It is never a dull moment when former NFL wide receiver, Antonio Brown, decides to speak out. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, AB took right to his Twitter account to bash the Bucs along with Tom Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero - who runs the TB12 Sports training program.

Brown departed the Bucs near the end of last season in the middle of their game against the New York Jets and has yet to find another home in the NFL. Ever since he has continuously taken aim at whatever the Bucs do as well as at Brady himself while he tries to garner some sort of traction as a rapper.

READ MORE: Major Injury Update on Bucs' All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs

AB has taken solace in the fact that the Bucs have seemed to plateau and fallen from the mighty ranks of the league's elite, but it is his constant vendetta against Brady that has come as such a shock.

Brady was the one that helped Brown back into the league, helping him get back to what mattered most in life and changing himself into someone others can look up to. He even invited Brown into his home to live with him during this time and did all he could to keep the drama-queen wide receiver happy during his time in Tampa Bay. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and went sideways, ultimately leading to AB's dismissal from the team.

Ever since then, AB has had it out for everyone involved with the Bucs' franchise from Bruce Arians, Alex Guerrero, and Brady. He has taken shots at Brady over his divorce with Gisele Bundchen and released screenshots of a conversation with Alex Guerrero saying that he owes him money. The truth behind everything may not be known, but trusting AB at his word doesn't seem like the way to go.

READ MORE: Jacoby Brissett Takes Subtle Jab at Tom Brady After Buccaneers Loss

Either way, I don't expect this to live in the minds of those who Brown decides to target. They have bigger and better things to put their energy toward and that doesn't include AB and his shenanigans.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook