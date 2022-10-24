Antonio Brown Trolls Tom Brady After Bad Panthers Loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon suffered their worst loss of the season and potentially Tom Brady's as a Buc. The, at the time, 1-5 Carolina Panthers, didn't let Brady score one touchdown and won the game in the end 21-3. The Panthers were without their former head coach Matt Rhule after he was fired on October 10th and also were playing with backup quarterback P.J. Walker who threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers and Todd Bowles also went into the matchup having the advantage of not facing talented running back Christian McCaffrey who was traded earlier in the week to the San Francisco 49ers.

After the game and loss, former Buccaneers' wide receiver and teammate of Brady, Antonio Brown, decided to tweet out a couple of troll posts to add fuel to the fire.

Brown didn't stop there and decided to go even further into the vault of shots he'd been waiting to take on his former quarterback and friend.

A photoshopped picture of Brady's face onto Brown's from his departure during last year's game against the New York Jets where he fled the sideline and left the game due to arguments on the sideline. Brown afterward would no longer be a part of the team with former head coach Bruce Arians cutting the 7-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion.

It seems like this behavior from Brown is never going to stop and it's wild to watch what used to be a close relationship between Antonio Brown and Tom Brady completely fall apart. If it isn't straight obvious by now it's easy to tell who's at fault here.

The Buccaneers now sit at 3-4 on the season with a primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) on Thursday night in Raymond James Stadium.

