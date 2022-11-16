Skip to main content

Bruce Arians criticizes Tom Brady's performance during three-game losing streak

Former head coach, Bruce Arians, recently commented on the skid and the team's outlook moving forward.

If there's one thing we know about former Buccaneers head coach and current senior advisor Bruce Arians, it's that he doesn't mince words. When you ask Arians a question, he's going to provide a direct response no matter if it miffs someone or not.

WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich took a lot of heat from the fanbase and media during Tampa Bay's three-game losing streak earlier this season. The Buccaneers averaged 14.3 points per contest over the skid - four points below their season average. Plus, the team has the second-worst running game in the NFL, only averaging 70.7 yards per game.

During a recent interview with Ira Kaufman, Arians put some of the blame squarely on Brady's shoulders. He also noted the moving pieces on the offensive line and the struggling running attack.

“I don’t think it was fair to Byron. Nobody is going to say that Brady was playing bad, but he was playing bad," Arians said. "We also had growing pains on a young offensive front and we weren’t running well. There comes a time as a play-caller when you’re losing yards running the ball and you say, ‘Forget this, I’m putting the ball in Tom’s hands.’ “

It's worth pointing out that Brady completed 62.4% of his passes, threw for 290+ yards twice, and didn't throw an interception during the losing streak. He's been plagued by an up-and-down offensive line, a poor running game, and a beaten-up group of wide receivers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Buccaneers have been getting healthier and it has coincided with a two-game winning streak, including a 21-16 victory on Sunday in Germany against the Seattle Seahawks. Arians believes the team is primed to continue its resurgence following a BYE week.

“I’m really optimistic about the rest of the season,” Arians said. “First off, we’re getting healthy. Tom smiled at practice last week for the first time this season. He’s going to be fine. I love the swagger we played with Sunday, especially defensively. It’s been missing. Seattle’s a good running team, but that kid (Walker) went nowhere.”

Tampa Bay remains in first place in the NFC South after defeating the Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks in consecutive weeks. The Buccaneers travel to Cleveland after the BYE for a 1 p.m. contest that also marks the final week prior to Deshaun Watson's return to the lineup.

READ MORE: Tom Brady is pulling out all the stops to get Rob Gronkowski back with the Buccaneers

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19426487
News

Bucs-Seahawks: Most Watched International NFL Game Ever

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19426514
News

Bucs' Rookie RB Earns GMFB's "Angry Runs" Scepter

By Caleb Skinner
43608D4B-202C-455D-BFA3-682A47E9F746
News

Tom Brady Speaks About Future Head Coaching Job in NFL

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19426553
News

NFL Power Rankings: Buccaneers a Top 10 Team Following Win Over Seahawks

By David Harrison
AAA070B8-186A-41C2-BCD7-12078342DD56
News

Devin White: Turning Tragedy into Triumph

By Collin Haalboom
C5509B3A-3F67-4080-BEE2-507B2708E26D
News

Young Tampa Bay Buccaneers 'Have Been Doing Great' Says Head Coach, Todd Bowles

By David Harrison
57C6F31B-5976-4003-98F2-B6E9C4695991
News

Adam Schefter Shares Update on Leonard Fournette’s Hip Injury

By Caleb Skinner
F5B326B0-55EB-4CD6-B120-EAF7828695FD
News

Gisele Bündchen moving on less than a month removed from Tom Brady divorce

By Caleb Skinner