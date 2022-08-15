Buccaneers Coach Thinks Tom Brady is Throwing The Best He Ever Has

Bucs’ quarterback decided to retire and then subsequently unretire shortly after this offseason. The ‘greatest of all time’ is now 45 years old and entering his 22nd year in the league according to his quarterback coach, Clyde Christensen, showing absolutely no signs of slowing down.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen him throw the football better. It’s remarkable — 45 years old and the ball comes off his hand with such zip, throw after throw. How does that happen with someone who’s 45? It’s like a lot of things about him. It defies common sense. This just hasn’t happened before. What he’s done is incorporate his whole body into his throws. He has trained his arm to be a part of his throwing, not all of it."

I couldn’t agree more with Christensen on this. It’s simply unbelievable to see a quarterback at this age in THIS NFL be able to perform at the elite level that Brady has and is still doing - it doesn’t make sense.

READ MORE: Three Buccaneers Injured in First Preseason Game of the Year

Seeing how Brady has progressed through his career it’s easy to point towards moments where you would think there would be a decline in his game, eventually ending in him ultimately retiring because of it. However, that hasn’t happened.

He still remains a top-5 quarterback in the league contending with many players who weren’t even born when he first entered the NFL.

At this point, it’s well documented that Brady can keep going as long as his body holds out on him. The biggest threat to Brady and the Bucs is the quarterback losing his love for the game/competition (hard to see that) or exiting to spend more time with his family and his other endeavors.

READ MORE: Todd Bowles provides update on status of Ryan Jensen

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook