Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go all-in on keeping Tom Brady on the roster? Yes, says Pro Football Focus.

Quarterback Tom Brady gave everyone in attendance the feeling he was saying goodbye to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the team's Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Former New England Patriots receiver and friend of Brady's, Julian Edelman recently stated definitively that the quarterback would not be back in Tampa, even if he does play in 2023.

But this doesn't mean the Bucs should just not try to bring back the legendary quarterback who set several team records in just three seasons with the team.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Tampa Bay should pursue bringing back Brady, "above all else".

"Looking beyond the football field at first, Brady signing elsewhere in 2023 would leave the Buccaneers with a $35.1 million dead cap charge," PFF says later in its projection of free agents NFL team's can't afford to lose this offseason. "On the field, anyone suggesting Brady has dramatically fallen off is telling on themselves...his 79.3 passing grade ranked seventh, his 31 big-time throws were fourth most and his 2.29-second average time to throw was the fastest in the NFL. It was far from one of Brady's best years, but Tampa Bay will be hard-pressed to upgrade at the position nonetheless."

Certainly, the prospect of moving on from Brady in the coming season is not a good one.

The only quarterback currently under contract in 2023 for the Buccaneers is 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask.

When you add in Brady's dead cap number, starting Trask alone would cost the Bucs $36.6 million.

That number matches what the Tennessee Titans are scheduled to pay Ryan Tannehill, ranking fifth in the NFL in terms of salary cap cost for starting quarterbacks.

Signing the top projected free agent option to replace Brady, Baker Mayfield formerly of the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams, would cost Tampa Bay around $41.6 million.

Again, factoring in Brady's dead cap number.

That number comes close to what the Kansas City Chiefs will be paying to have Patrick Mahomes captaining their offense.

So, the Buccaneers find themselves in a less-than-ideal situation.

Needing to do everything in their power to bring Brady back.

Not just because of money, but especially because of it.

And with no foreseeable mechanism to force a return, outside of his own free will and desire to do so.

