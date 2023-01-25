Buccaneers' Chris Godwin Snubbed for Comeback Player of the Year

With the NFL season winding down with just two games to be played before the Super Bowl on February 12th, finalists are being named for the 2022 NFL awards/honors.

On Wednesday, this year’s finalists for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award were announced and there was an obvious omission from it - Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver, Chris Godwin.

The three players listed have a claim to be a finalist, yes, but not even giving Godwin a spot amongst them is a travesty.

Godwin suffered a complete ACL tear in his knee last season in week 15 against the New Orleans Saints. He was putting up fantastic numbers with Brady getting him the ball often in every game. The loss of Godwin put Tampa Bay in a tough situation as they headed for the playoffs and he would have been a great addition to have as they looked to make another Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, that was out of the question, so Godwin turned his attention to rehabbing his knee injury and aimed to return in week 1 of the 2022 NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys.

After somewhat of a slow start to the season, Godwin’s involvement in the offense picked up and he was able to once again post top-25 numbers from his position. Even in a much maligned and struggling offense, Godwin was able to post 104 receptions for 1,023 yards and 3 touchdowns. It would have been nice to see Godwin’s TD numbers higher, but he was a top-20 WR in catches and yards and that is coming off an extremely serious knee injury.

The voters missed out on this one, but I don’t expect Godwin to be too worried about it and neither should Bucs fans as they still will get to see Godwin perform at the highest level in red and pewter.

