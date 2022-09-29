Buccaneers to Postpone Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor Induction

With the unknowns surrounding what will happen with the Buccaneers' upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the organization has decided to postpone Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor induction ceremony that was scheduled to take place during halftime.

Not only will the actual induction ceremony be postponed, but also the events that go along with it including a reception on Friday night and other events following the game on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Tom Brady Receives Warning from the NFL Regarding Sideline Conduct

The postponement comes following the emergence of Hurricane Ian as a major hurricane that has the potential to cause major damage to Tampa Bay and surrounding areas.

The Buccaneers have been monitoring the situation and have even moved their practices for the week to Miami, hoping to escape the worst Ian as they prepare for a primetime matchup Sunday night against the Chiefs.

READ MORE: Tom Brady sends subtle message to team after first loss of the season

The induction of Bruce Arians into the Bucs' Ring of Honor will be postponed to a later home game this season, although that date and time has yet to be announced.

Former head coach, Bruce Arians, helped lead the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl championship in 2020 and finished his career as the Bucs' head coach with a 36-19 record. He was a major cog in bringing Tom Brady to the Buccaneers and delivered on changing the stigma and culture that surrounded the team and organization.

Arians will be inducted as the 14th member of the Bucs' Ring of Honor, joining Lee Roy Selmon, John McKay, Jimmie Giles, Paul Gruber, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Mike Alstott, Doug Williams, John Lynch, Malcolm Glazer, Tony Dungy, Ronde Barber, and Monte Kiffin.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook