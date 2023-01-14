With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing offensive line injuries once again, quarterback Tom Brady discussed the relationship between a quarterback and his center.

Many have pointed to losing center Ryan Jensen in training camp as one of the points where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense started its decline from putting up record-setting numbers in each of the past two seasons.

Jensen's ability is without question a critical part of the Bucs' formula since he arrived on the team.

READ MORE: Chris Godwin's Case for Comeback Player of the Year

But it's his rapport with quarterback Tom Brady, and his influence on the field, that Tampa Bay has missed.

"It's a very important position," Brady said when asked about the relationship between the center and his level of comfort on the field. "There's a part of that, that is very nice to know exactly what you're dealing with. Sometimes it's new and you've just got to deal...I think quarterback-center is naturally unique."

With Jensen injured, Robert Hainsey moved over from guard to become the team's new starting center this season.

While Hainsey may not have the fire Jensen does, he's done about as good a job one can expect from a guy replacing a Pro Bowler who's been paired with the greatest quarterback of all time.

Big shoes to fill, indeed.

But now, because of Hainsey's hamstring injury, it may be Nick Leverett who could get the call to fill in at the position.

And the timing couldn't be worse.

"There's no, 'Oh, we were close,' or, 'It was almost there. Two more plays.'", Brady said of the playoffs. "You're going to have to make the plays at the end...there's little margin of error...These are the best teams that are playing right now and you've got to play (well) if you want to advance."

READ MORE: Will Ryan Jensen Play in Wild Card Round?

There aren't many who expect to see Jensen back on the field Monday night when the Bucs host the Dallas Cowboys.

But everyone is hoping the Buccaneers will at least have Hainsey on the field so that Brady has some of that familiarity, and comfort while playing literally the biggest game of Tampa Bay's season.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook