Buccaneers Training Camp: Cade Otton Working to Earn Tom Brady's Trust

Feeling healthy, the rookie tight end took advantage of opportunities on Day 10 of Bucs training camp.

TAMPA, Fl. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just hit Day 10 of training camp and after a break on Monday will turn the corner into their first game week of the preseason. 

Closing out Week 2, rookie end Cade Otton put on a show in front of countless fans and media who left the AdventHealth Training Center even more impressed than they had been before. 

Before he could win on the practice field, he had to get on it. 

And getting cleared for training camp was an early win for Otton, who suffered an ankle injury in mid-November during his final season with the Washington Huskies. 

"I feel great, just having a ton of fun." Otton said following practice on Sunday. "Feeling better every single day, just going through the movements that you have to go through to play football at an NFL level. It's been good."

Drafted at the top of the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, Otton is another in a line of prospects general manager Jason Licht has brought in to Tampa Bay who have an injury history, but a ton of untapped potential as well. 

Helping Otton reach his faster is a talented tight end room for the Buccaneers, led by veterans Cameron Brate and free agent addition, Kyle Rudolph. 

"We have a lot of rookies, but those two vets, they've seen a lot of football and they're super great guys, too," Otton said of Brate and Rudolph. "They're willing to help out a lot and mentor us as we go through these growing pains, and bring us along for the team."

Of course, as great as the veteran tight ends have been for Otton and his rapid development, having a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a prior first-round NFL Draft selection throwing you the ball doesn't hurt either. 

"Gotta earn it every day," Otton said when asked about getting end zone looks from the two established quarterbacks. "Gotta earn their trust, make plays, and there's still some plays out there but when the ball comes your way you gotta build that trust." 

On Sunday, Otton built a lot of trust. Overall, the rookie tight end brought in three touchdown passes between Brady and Gabbert, and whenever the two looked towards No. 88, there was a play to potentially be made. 

A great sign of things to come as the Buccaneers welcome the Miami Dolphins into their home for a week of practices, and a preseason game this coming Saturday in Raymond James Stadium. 

