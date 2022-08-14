All season long, BucsGameday will bring you a halftime brief on what we've seen from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half, and what needs to happen in the next, for the team to get their next win.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Opening the preseason at home, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted the Miami Dolphins for Week 1 following two days of joint practices earlier in the week.

Since it's preseason, this column is going to look a little different than what it will be in the regular season.

Once the games count, we'll talk mostly about observations and adjustments.

In the preseason, we'll identify standout players and then look forward to depth guys we're hoping to see solid performances from.

So let's get it going with two observations that stood out from the first half of Bucs vs Dolphins.

CAM GILL DOMINATING EARLY

While the Bucs offense got off to a slow start with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert getting the start, linebacker Cam Gill did just the opposite.

Despite the fact Miami started their first drive of the game on the Tampa Bay 38 yard line, they were unable to find the end zone and instead had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by kicker, Jason Sanders.

Gill had the culminating sack on third down to force the field goal try, but also came up with a stop behind the line of scrimmage against Miami running back, Sony Michel.

KYLE TRASK IS A GAMER...OR IS HE?

We've all seen the infamous tweet that quickly made the rounds despite the Buccaneers' attempts to delete it before it could be recorded into internet history.

Then, there were the practices. Both before Miami came to town and after. Quarterback Kyle Trask looked...rough.

Which is why many expected the worst when Saturday night came around, and as it turns out, Kyle Trask is a gamer.

Completing 5-of-6 pass attempts for 67 yards, Trask led the Bucs second team offense on a 15 play drive that covered 86 and ended with a Ke'Shawn Vaughn touchdown run.

Unfortunately, there was more football to be played, and a bad decision by Trask on the next Buccaneers possession led to an interception.

Next, Trask was hit when offensive tackle Brandon Walton gave up early pressure, and the resulting strip-sack was returned for a Dolphins touchdown by linebacker, Sam Eguavoen.

MORE SUN DEVIL, PLEASE

Rachaad White also had a really good play on the Trask-led touchdown drive when he helped in blitz protection, then leaked out to catch a dump-off pass from his quarterback.

From there, White broke a tackle and turned up field for what would be a 13-yard gain once it was finished.

While Giovani Bernard and Ke'Shawn Vaughn dominated the first half, and did well respectively, but the potential in White was evident there and we want to see more of it.

CHECK ALL THE BLOCKS

So far, we've seen good running and passing from the Tampa Bay offense - along with some not-so-good. We've also witnessed a good pass rush and mostly solid tackling from the defense.

Jose Borregales made both of his kicks. So what are we missing from Saturday's festivities? How about a takeaway?

There was an opportunity near the end of the first half when Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson floated a pass to the right side of the field, but two Bucs defenders were too far off in zone coverage to break on the ball.

Specifically, we need to see a strong bounce-back from rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum who gave up the Dolphins' only touchdown of the game, a 22-yard pass from Thompson to wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr.

