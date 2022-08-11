Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stock Report Following Joint Practices with Miami Dolphins

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, and the event was an all-around success.

There's still a game to be played on Saturday, but before we get there, lets take a look at the Bucs who helped their causes, and those who didn't come out looking so clean.

STOCK UP

ZYON MCCOLLUM, CB

The rookie cornerback was one of the main players we came into joint practices wanting to see go against the competition, not in a Bucs uniform, and he didn't disappoint.

Not only did he hold his own against Dolphins receivers in one on one drills and in team sessions, but he also had some really nice releases as a gunner in special teams portions of the practice.

It's clear McCollum has the athleticism to make it in the league, and he appears to be growing by the day.

Also growing is his confidence, which he told us is at an all-time high after doing well against some of the best in the NFL.

GIOVANI BERNARD, RB

It's not like the veteran running back isn't already a known commodity but for much of the offseason the conversation circulated around younger backups like Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Rachaad White.

While the two younger members are doing well on their own, Bernard has been a star of training camp so far, and that continued into the joint practices.

Whether he's working in the passing game or on the ground, he's showing he's not someone we should forget when discussing how the Buccaneers may distribute carries.

ROBERT HAINSEY, C

Nothing can make Ryan Jensen's injury a good thing, but Hainsey is doing his best not to let it torpedo the team's playoff aspirations and championship goals.

Watching the Tampa Bay defense on the first day, we didn't get a close look at the offensive line until Thursday.

But when we did, we saw Hainsey doing very well against his Dolphins opponents in both position drills and in team portions of the practice.

After leaving Day 1 with cramps, there was some concern over his health and ability to compete, but there were no signs of trouble on the second day, which is about all we can observe to calm fears that an implosion is coming.

STOCK DOWN

BRESHAD PERRIMAN, WR

The wide receiver depth battle is only getting more and more competitive with a new guy taking the spotlight on a nearly daily basis.

One guy not getting in the mix, because he's been sitting out of practices, is veteran Breshad Perriman.

Perriman has been held out of camp since early August, and if he misses many more he may find himself too far behind to recover.

JOHN MOLCHON, OL

As well as Hainsey did, Molchon did just as poorly, especially in one on ones.

Routinely, the Bucs' offensive lineman was getting pushed around while Dolphins defenders made easy work of getting through and around him to where his quarterback would be standing.

He'll be a guy we're watching on Saturday to see how he does when the competition is fully live and he gets more than practice reps.

BONUS STOCK UP

K.J. BRITT, LB

Honestly, we couldn't find a third guy who clearly has his stock falling after the week of practices, so rather than force it let's give another man on the roster some well-deserved attention.

Specifically, K.J. Britt.

"I'm feeling pretty good, just getting comfortable with the playbook", Britt told me after practice this week. "Just trying to think fast and play fast."

On the field, Britt is walking the walk, and on multiple plays made key adjustments to put his defense in a position to make great plays against the Miami offense.

It's clear his potential is resulting in significant growth for the second-year player, and the Buccaneers found themselves a diamond in the rough.

