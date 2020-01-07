Bucs 2019 Recap: Most Underrated Players

Though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again finished the regular season with a losing record, they demonstrated definitive improvement across the roster, even if some flew under the radar.

Players like Chris Godwin and Shaq Barrett got most of the recognition for the Bucs' positive play and deservedly so. However, reinforcing that success was some of the less heralded players.

The Bucs saw strong play in the trenches, particularly on defense, though such play often goes unnoticed. Tampa also had underappreciated work done by some old reliable hands as well as a rookie or two.

Here are some of the most underrated players from the Bucs' 2019 season:

OT Donovan Smith

Aside from Jameis Winston, there may not be a more controversial player on the Bucs roster than Smith. Starting from day one, Smith developed a reputation for durability and inconsistency. His uneven pass protection often drew ire of the fans and the coaching staff.

In 2019, Smith was as good as he ever was. He kept penalties within reason and quarterback Jameis Winston enjoyed some of his best protection of his NFL career down the stretch.

The biggest difference in 2019 was an Achilles injury that led him to miss a game for the first time in his career during Week 15 against the Detroit Lions. His replacement, Josh Wells, was abused by the Lions' subpar defensive line, reminding everyone just how valuable Smith is to the Bucs.

While Smith is unlikely to be on anyone's Pro Bowl ballot, he is not the absolute liability he is often made out to be. The Bucs may look to upgrade the left tackle position in the draft in the near future, but Smith did just fine for Tampa Bay in 2019.

DL Will Gholston

The Bucs defensive line was the anchor of the defense this season, particularly against the run. Gholston played an unheralded if major role on the line, warranting an extension of his contract with Tampa Bay.

Gholston played just 43.6 percent of the Bucs defensive snaps, but he made an impact nonetheless. He recorded 38 tackles including five for a loss, 12 pressures and a sack. His most valuable usage came in gap control and controlling the line of scrimmage, allowing the Bucs' linebackers to drop ball carriers before they gain any meaningful ground.

The Bucs have lots of expiring contracts along the defensive line, which may lead some to believe Gholston could be a cap casualty. However, based on his performance this season, Tampa Bay would be wise to keep him in the fold for next year.

TE Cameron Brate

While most of the attention on offense was paid to Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, Brate was Mr. Reliable once again. Though his usage is not what it was a couple years ago, Brate is every bit as effective in his new role.

Brate's stat line in 2019 was modest, catching 36 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns, but his stats belie his value to the offense. Though he played just 431 snaps, Brate was targeted by a pass on 12.76 percent of them, second only to Chris Godwin.

Brate's four touchdowns are nothing to sneeze at either. As the Bucs most effective tight end, Brate was instrumental to Tampa Bay's tremendous offensive output.

Jamel Dean

Dean did not get much playing time, but maybe he should have. The Bucs' young secondary was tossed into the fire this season, and Dean emerged a would-be shutdown corner.

Dean was targeted by opposing quarterbacks on 52 passes and allowed just 50 percent to be completed. Only 10 cornerbacks in the NFL allowed fewer completions, including fellow Bucs CB Carlton Davis.

Of the Bucs four main cornerbacks, including Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Vernon Hargreaves III, Dean allowed the fewest number of touchdowns. He also collected an absurd 17 pass breakups, nearly a third of his targets.

Dean is a major reason for the Bucs secondary's turnaround this season. If he continues down this track, he could be recognized as one of the best defensive backs in the NFL as soon as next season.