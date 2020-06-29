AllBucs
Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Chris Godwin

J. Kanno

What does the breakout fantasy receiver of 2019 do for an encore? The exact same thing, in all likelihood.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Godwin began the 2019 season as a bit of a sleeper, typically lasting into the fourth round of fantasy drafts. After finishing second in fantasy points (190) among wide receivers, he is not likely to make it out of second round in any draft this year.

In fact, Godwin may be worth first-round attention, largely due to the arrival of Tom Brady. Though he shares the field with another productive fantasy receiver in Mike Evans, Godwin's role and Brady's style have the potential to form a prolific relationship.

Last year, Godwin and fellow Bucs WR Mike Evans filled two very different roles in Tampa's offense. Evans was the deep ball target, averaging 13.4 air yards per reception, while Godwin was the underneath threat out of the slot, averaging 6.7 yards after the catch.

Brady has typically favored his underneath targets, averaging 7.6 intended air yards per completion in 2019. While he will no doubt enjoy the upgrade in weaponry that his arrival in Tampa yields, he will no doubt find comfort in taking advantage of Godwin's talent for finding space on the field.

The biggest fantasy question mark for Godwin will be his endzone touches. He recorded nine touchdowns last year, but it will be a challenge for him to match that in 2020, particularly with the arrival of Rob Gronkowski, who caught 79 touchdowns thrown by Brady.

Godwin should again see a high number of targets and should break 1000 yards again, but the question of his touchdown count is the gamble on which his draft position should rest.

