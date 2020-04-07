Bucs Players React to New Uniforms

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled new uniforms Tuesday afternoon, throwing things back to their glory days with a redesign that looks somewhat identical to the look the team wore from 1997 to 2013.

The biggest change? A new, all-pewter alternate combo.

Bucs players wasted no time posting their reactions to the new uniforms on social media:

"I’m excited," says wide receiver Bryant Mitchell, who just re-signed with the Bucs on a one-year deal this offseason. "I think it gives us those 2003 Super Bowl feels! I like that we went back to the classics. It’s time for a change around here, and this is the beginning. First TB12 (signing Tom Brady), now this. Then, we have goals as a team to win and change the culture around here. The pewter alternate is super nice. I liked that all red, but I really like these. I like the way it looks. I’m a big fan of the white, though. That’s my favorite."

These new uniforms are already a huge hit with both players and fans. Hopefully for both parties, they lead to more on-field success than the Bucs have had since the last time they wore something similar.