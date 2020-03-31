AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs to Unveil New Uniforms April 7th

Luke Easterling

The wait will be over soon, Bucs fans.

Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been teasing their new uniforms for quite a while now, giving a vague release date of April. Well, now we know the day.

Tampa Bay's new threads will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, April 7th:

This will be the third major redesign for the Bucs, who changed their entire color/logo scheme in 1997, then updated the look with a more futuristic design in 2014.

This time around, the team is expected to take a step back in the more traditional direction, turning back the clock to their Super Bowl-era uniforms that were worn from 1997-2013.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs WR on Tom Brady: 'He's as Old as My Dad'

Second-year receiver Scotty Miller will be catching passes from another generation this season.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Reveal Chris Godwin's New Jersey Number

See what Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl receiver will be wearing now that Tom Brady is in town.

Luke Easterling

Grading Bucs' Signing of Tom Brady

The Bucs made a big splash, but was it the right move?

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Recruited Bucs as Much as They Recruited Him

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht says his new QB was already sold when free agency opened.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Bucs' Biggest Needs After 1st Wave of Free Agency

See what the Bucs still need to add as free agency begins to slow down.

J. Kanno

by

Footballfan55

2020 NFL Draft: Day 3 Edge Rushers Bucs Could Target

Tampa Bay could be targeting depth behind their veteran outside linebackers in the later rounds.

Luke Easterling

Where Will Jameis Winston Land?

Free agency is slowing down, but Tampa Bay's former QB has yet to find a new home.

Luke Easterling

Bruce Arians Called Multiple NFL Teams to Sell Them on Jameis Winston

Tampa Bay head coach is trying to help his former QB land his next NFL job.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

Anybody need a former No. 1 overall pick?

Luke Easterling

Bucs TE Cameron Brate Talks Tom Brady

Hear what one of Tom Brady's new teammates thinks about his arrival in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling