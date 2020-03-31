Bucs to Unveil New Uniforms April 7th

The wait will be over soon, Bucs fans.

Yes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been teasing their new uniforms for quite a while now, giving a vague release date of April. Well, now we know the day.

Tampa Bay's new threads will be officially unveiled on Tuesday, April 7th:

This will be the third major redesign for the Bucs, who changed their entire color/logo scheme in 1997, then updated the look with a more futuristic design in 2014.

This time around, the team is expected to take a step back in the more traditional direction, turning back the clock to their Super Bowl-era uniforms that were worn from 1997-2013.