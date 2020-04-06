AllBucs
Bucs Announce Time for Tuesday's New Uniform Reveal

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making major changes to their uniforms for the first time since 2014, and just the third time in franchise history.

We already knew the announcement was set for Tuesday, but the team officially announced that the new threads will be revealed at 1 p.m. ET:

Bucs fans have been clamoring for a uniform change since the team last switched things up in 2014, as the team's last try didn't sit well with the masses. Gone will be the alarm-clock numbers, and in will be a return to something more reminiscent of the look Tampa Bay wore during their glory days.

Bucs Fans Can't Wait for New Uniform Reveal

Tampa Bay will show off their new threads Tuesday, and fans are bursting with anticipation.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Had Code Name for Offseason Pursuit of Tom Brady

See what Tampa Bay's decision-makers called their chase for the legendary QB in free agency.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Says Thank You to New England, Hello to Tampa Bay

Bucs' new QB pens a touching note to his old team and city, as well as his new ones.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Big Surprises in Top 5, Bucs Protect Tom Brady

This mock draft has a shocking development in the early going, and a smart pick for Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Among Bucs Named to NFL's All-Decade Team

A handful of current and former Bucs made the NFL's list of top players from the 2010s.

Luke Easterling

Grading the Bucs' Signing of Ndamukong Suh

Did the Bucs make the right move by bringing back this veteran defender?

J. Kanno

Bucs Won Big on Trade for Jason Pierre-Paul

Tampa Bay's trade for a veteran pass rusher has paid huge dividends in many ways.

Luke Easterling

Grading the Bucs' Signing of Jason Pierre-Paul

Did the Bucs make a smart decision by bringing back JPP on a two-year deal?

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Draft: Top 10 DL Prospects Bucs Should Target

These defensive line prospects should be on Tampa Bay's radar in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs QB Coach on Jameis Winston: 'I Feel Like I Failed Him'

Tampa Bay's Clyde Christensen still has high hopes for his former quarterback.

Luke Easterling