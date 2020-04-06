Bucs Announce Time for Tuesday's New Uniform Reveal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making major changes to their uniforms for the first time since 2014, and just the third time in franchise history.

We already knew the announcement was set for Tuesday, but the team officially announced that the new threads will be revealed at 1 p.m. ET:

Bucs fans have been clamoring for a uniform change since the team last switched things up in 2014, as the team's last try didn't sit well with the masses. Gone will be the alarm-clock numbers, and in will be a return to something more reminiscent of the look Tampa Bay wore during their glory days.