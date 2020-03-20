AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Agree to Terms with OL Joe Haeg

J. Kanno

Step one: sign Tom Brady. Step two: sign all the guys who want to play with a six-time world champion. 

The first in line is former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Haeg (via ESPN's Adam Schefter):

It's a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The Colt drafted Haeg in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of North Dakota State. He started for Indianapolis in the first two years of his NFL career but took on a reserve role last season.

Haeg is a versatile lineman, able to line up at both guard and tackle on either side of the center. He fits the mold of offensive linemen that Bucs general manager Jason Licht tends to target: a small-school product with multi-positional abilities. At the very least, Haeg will round out Tampa Bay's offensive line depth, though he could compete for a starting position at right guard or tackle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

In Tom Brady, Bucs Finally Land the Big Fish

After years of being jilted by big names, Tampa Bay is finally bringing one home.

Luke Easterling

by

Sam Amico

Bucs' Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket After Tom Brady Signing

The latest odds are loving the Bucs as Super Bowl contenders in 2020.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Sign Tom Brady to 2-Year Deal

It's true, the GOAT really is coming to Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which Scenario is Best for Bucs?

Here are multiple ways the draft board could fall for Tampa Bay next month.

Luke Easterling

by

GoJoe

Should the Bucs Sign Todd Gurley?

Just released by the Rams, Gurley could be Tampa Bay's difference-maker in the backfield.

Luke Easterling

by

GoJoe

Why Hasn't Tom Brady Signed with the Bucs Yet?

Red tape is keeping Tampa Bay from announcing their new addition.

Luke Easterling

by

Pats Fan 1961

Bucs Bring Back DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches on 1-Year Deal

Tampa Bay keeps rebuilding their defensive line with familiar faces.

Luke Easterling

Free Agents Bucs Should Target to Complement Tom Brady

With Brady in the fold, Tampa Bay should target these veterans to help their new QB.

J. Kanno

Should the Bucs Still Take a QB in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Tom Brady is the starter for now, but what about the future at QB for Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

by

Dillon88

Could Antonio Brown Follow Tom Brady to Tampa Bay?

Brief Patriots teammates could reunite for the Bucs.

Luke Easterling

by

Dillon88