Step one: sign Tom Brady. Step two: sign all the guys who want to play with a six-time world champion.

The first in line is former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Joe Haeg (via ESPN's Adam Schefter):

It's a one-year deal, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

The Colt drafted Haeg in the fifth round of the 2016 draft out of North Dakota State. He started for Indianapolis in the first two years of his NFL career but took on a reserve role last season.

Haeg is a versatile lineman, able to line up at both guard and tackle on either side of the center. He fits the mold of offensive linemen that Bucs general manager Jason Licht tends to target: a small-school product with multi-positional abilities. At the very least, Haeg will round out Tampa Bay's offensive line depth, though he could compete for a starting position at right guard or tackle.