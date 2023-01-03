Bucs, Tom Brady Join NFL World Responding to Injured Bills Defensive Back Damar Hamlin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and members of the organization are joining the entire NFL community, hoping for the best for the injured Buffalo Bills defensive back.

For hours, the NFL world came to a stand-still after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football.

The game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals faded into the background as reports that Hamlin received CPR before being transported by ambulance off the field and to a local trauma center emerged.

Injuries are a known risk of playing football.

But nobody signs up for that.

And no fan or media member observing from the edges of the arena anticipates witnessing a scene like that unfold.

Along with many others, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, members of the organization, and players like quarterback Tom Brady all sent messages of support to Hamlin, his family, and his team.

And like many, we awoke on Tuesday in search of updates, hoping for the best.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals," the Buffalo Bills said in a statement. "His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition."

Rather than share the video of Hamlin's distress, many have chosen to share one of the 24-year-old greeting his family prior to a game earlier this season.

And more still are showing their support for Hamlin by donating to a toy drive fundraiser, organized by his Chasing M's Foundation.

At last tally, the fundraiser was nearing $4 million in donations.

The events on Monday night showed the potential downsides to America's favorite sport.

But it's also helped reveal a rallying spirit, with everyone hoping, wishing, and praying, for Hamlin's full recovery.

Stick with BucsGameday and the Locked On Bucs podcast for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



