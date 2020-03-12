AllBucs
Are These the Bucs' New Uniforms?

Luke Easterling

This isn't the public reveal, but it maybe as close as Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can get to the real thing before the team officially unveils their long-awaited new uniforms.

Respected uniform guru Paul Lukas of Uni Watch reports that he's seen the Bucs' new uniforms, and though he obviously wasn't allowed to take pictures, he took copious notes about what he was shown:

The uniforms were shown to me by an industry source who has requested anonymity. I did a fair amount of vetting to confirm the source’s credibility, and it’s clear to me that what he showed me are indeed the team’s new uniforms. I was not permitted to take photos or other visual documentation, but I was allowed to take detailed notes, so I will give you a point-by-point description of the designs — a fairly easy task, as it turns out, because the designs are very straightforward.

Last month, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told NFL Network that he'd seen a sketch of the new threads, and they they more closely resembled the team's Super Bowl era getup. 

If what Lukas is reporting is true, Arians was right on the money, and many Bucs fans should be thrilled.

Unless they like the creamsicles.

Lukas says the orange is gone, black face masks are back. Alarm clock numbers are gone, but the classic look returns from top to bottom. And pewter Color Rush uniforms?

Check out Lukas' full breakdown, along with a mock-up, at Uni Watch.

