Devin White 'Taking My Guys' in Battle with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker has been teammates with the best the Cincinnati Bengals have to offer and likes how his current ones stack up.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Cincinnati Bengals for an afternoon clash of playoff hopefuls in Week 15.

With four games left to play, both the Bucs and Bengals have better than 50 percent chances to earn postseason spots.

But a win for Tampa Bay launches their odds above 80 percent while a loss drops them to 58, way too close for comfort.

Speaking of comfort, one of the players that'll make the Buccaneers less than on Sunday is Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

Despite the fact Bucs linebacker, Devin White has some comfortability in knowing Burrow as a teammate from their time together with the LSU Tigers.

That knowledge, however, isn't an advantage today. But more confirmation of the task Tampa Bay's defense has ahead of it.

"He's one of the best overall quarterbacks in this league," White said of Burrow recently on the Locked On Bucs podcast. "That guy (has) got a will to win. He's one of those young Tom Bradys (and) he's going to be around for a long time. And he's going to put his team in position to win. The Bengals know they got their franchise guy."

Speaking of Brady. White made the comparison, and according to his inside knowledge of both men, it's an accurate one.

Beginning with the way they both prepare for battle.

"They're one of those, 'I'm going to beat you to the building and I'm going to be the last one to leave,' type of guys," White said when comparing Burrow and Brady. "Looking on the outside, some guys you might think they just roll out of bed, go to practice and they're just good. But no, those guys are actually putting in the work and I've seen it firsthand with both of those guys."

White and Burrow didn't experience much loss in their LSU days.

But they did lose when they traveled to Florida during the 2018 college football season.

So White and his Buccaneers teammates would surely like to repeat that misfortune for Burrow on this business trip to Florida as well.

Something else White would like to do is spread some holiday cheer, and with an NFL triple-header coming up, he'll get the chance to do so by giving Tampa Bay fans a win this weekend, ahead of another in the next.

While plenty of Buccaneers supporters enter to try and earn those great holiday prizes, they'll most likely be nervously watching their team try and defeat the Bengals.

A feat considered much less likely now, following a comeback win over the eroded New Orleans Saints, and a thorough butt-kicking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Still, White's confidence is right where it needs to be, even though he knows the greatness facing him from the opposing sideline.

Not just from Burrow, but from another LSU teammate, receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

"Knowing how great of a player he was in college, and he is right now in the NFL, I'm taking my guys all day," White said about the contest between his former and current teammates. "I'm taking my quarterback over Joe Burrow."

