Donald Trump Talks Tom Brady, Bucs with Former NFL Player Recovering from COVID-19

When you sign someone like Tom Brady, everyone's bound to notice.

Yes, even the President of the United States.

Donald Trump has made no secret of his friendship with new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and he recently shared some thoughts about the team's potential now that Brady's on board.

Trump was meeting with patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) this week, including 10-year NFL veteran Mark Campbell, who played with Brady at Michigan.

The president remarked on the Bucs' potential, while Campbell predicted Brady will enjoy working with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians (via CNN's Daniel Dale):

Campbell himself admitted he never expected Brady to become arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, despite being a successful, productive quarterback at the college level.

The Bucs are indeed loaded with potential heading into the 2020 season, and the relationship between Brady and Arians will be key to the team reaching their raised expectations.

Most importantly, it's good to see Campbell and others recovering from the virus, and able to enjoy some football talk amid the current pandemic.