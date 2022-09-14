Gisele Bundchen Has Concerns for Tom Brady Coming Out of Retirement

Ever since Tom Brady decided to retire and then unretire there have been widespread talks about how much longer he would actually continue playing. Now 45 years of age Brady seems to working on being more involved in his family’s lives.

After his short retirement, he spent a ton of time with them and mentioned how he doesn’t want to miss out on big events in his children’s lives. Then there was the 11-day pre-planned time away from the team during the preseason.

During that time, rumors were everywhere from his participation in ‘The Masked Singer’ to having marital issues with his model wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Now, in an exclusive interview with ELLE magazine, Gisele spoke on Brady continuing to play in NFL and the concerns she has about it.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” Bündchen said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

With Brady looking to be closer to retirement than ever before Gisele also spoke on what she’s done for the family and what she envisions for them moving forward.

“I’ve done my part, which is to be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. Seeing my children succeed, and being fulfilled in his career–it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that. I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.”

It’s apparent that there is a bit of built-up frustration when it comes to Brady and him continuing to play football, but ultimately Gisele wants him to be happy and enjoy life. However, she has put her career and other things to the side for him and she deserves that to be given back to her as well.

In what is seemingly looking like Brady’s last year as an NFL quarterback the Buccaneers started off the season well against the Dallas Cowboys - winning 19-3. The rest of the season will need to play itself out, but no matter how it ends we should fully be prepared for Brady to leave the league and focus more on his family life.

