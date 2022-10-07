Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) have dropped two straight games at the hands of two of the top teams in the league. Thankfully, the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are coming to town in week 5 as the Buccaneers try to prevent the first three-game losing streak of Tom Brady's NFL career. The Falcons are extremely banged up on offense with running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) and tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) out on Sunday.

READ MORE: Buccaneers urged to sign star wide receiver to bolster offense

Brady is 10-0 against Atlanta during his career, including four wins since he signed with Tampa Bay. He'll be looking to continue that winning streak behind a productive offensive game after the unit found somewhat of a rhythm in the loss to Kansas City. The Buccaneers scored a season-high 31 points while Brady threw for 385 yards.

Atlanta has won two straight games entering Sunday. However, injuries and poor offensive play under Marcus Mariota have the Falcons headed in an uncertain direction.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as Tampa Bay tries to bounce back.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

Tampa Bay's offense finally got going through the air last weekend with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage all in the lineup. Now, Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, and the offensive line will need to figure things out on the ground against a solid Atlanta defense.

On the other side of the ball, the Buccaneers struggled immensely against the Chiefs. However, the Falcons have a lot fewer weapons and two of their skill players are out of the lineup. Quarterback Marcus Mariota is coming off his worst performance of the season in a win over Cleveland where he completed 7/19 passes for 139 yards and an interception.

There's too much uncertainty on Atlanta's side this weekend. I think the Buccaneers come together and handle the Falcons fairly easily on Sunday. Expect Brady to play with some fire.

Season record: 4-0

Buccaneers 34, Falcons 17

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

The Buccaneers are in desperate need to get back on track and end their two-game losing streak. There is still one goal and that's to lead a rather underwhelming NFC South Division. Right now it's a battle between the Buccaneers and the Falcons... Who would have thought?

I think you see Tom Brady alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have a big game in this one. Byron Leftwich needs to find the run game again and get Leonard Fournette in a groove with a splash of Rachaad White here and there. I think the passing attack will have a bigger presence in the end, though.

The Buccaneers get back into the winning column and by a decent margin.

Season record: 1-3

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 17

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

It's not often Todd Bowles' defense doesn't fight back. It's also not often Lavonte David lets a tight end go off the way Travis Kelce did, and allows another one to do it the next week.

Oh, and Tom Brady doesn't usually appreciate when outside noise about him gets loud, and he likes to take that out on his opponents. So, basically, this couldn't be a worse time to face the Bucs.

Season record: 1-3

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 17

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

The silver lining of the Buccaneers being absolutely dismantled by the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night is that Tampa Bay's offense was forced to resort to a pass-first approach to try and keep up. Although it was too little, too late for the Bucs to win that game, the hope is that the experience will serve as a wake up call to offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich, who I believe needs to be more aggressive through the air -- especially early in games -- in order to maximize the talent on this roster.

I still think the Bucs' defense is one of the better units in the league top to bottom, and their performance against the Chiefs will end up going down as more of an outlier than their exceptional performance through the first 3 games of the season. I expect the defense to do its part against an improved Atlanta Falcons offense in week 5, and with a healthy cast of playmakers on offense, Tom Brady and the Bucs' are going to put up plenty of points this week.

Season record: 3-1* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 31, Falcons 14

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

Last week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs was a 180 from the first three games. The offense found somewhat of a rhythm, but the defense was picked apart by Patrick Mahomes and company. The offense would have looked a lot better if not for penalties, turnovers, and having to play from behind - limiting the running game.

Things should be different this week as the Bucs host their NFC division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. Mariota and the Falcons aren’t necessarily the powerhouse offense that the Chiefs are so I expect the defense to get back on track this week, especially if Kyle Pitts is out.

The offense should be able to do enough and will look to establish the run game right out of the gates. Look for the Bucs to try and control this game throughout, which has yet to be seen.

Season record: 2-2

Buccaneers 28, Falcons 17

Jon Conahan (@JonConahan)

The past two weeks of the season haven’t been anything the Buccaneers were hoping for. Quite frankly, the first four games of the season weren't either. This is a good time for them to bounce back and get an easy win at home against a Falcons team that shouldn’t be on the same field as them.

Season record: 4-0

Buccaneers 35, Falcons 10

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

With a lot of off the field drama and a slow start to the offense, Tom Brady and the Bucs find their rhythm and handle the Falcons.

Season record: 3-1

Buccaneers 35, Falcons 17

CONSENSUS: Kansas City (7-0)

READ MORE: Tom Brady sends subtle message to team following first loss of the season

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook