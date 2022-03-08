Kirk Herbstreit to become main analyst for Amazon's TNF

Fans of one of the most recognizable voices in college sports, Kirk Herbstreit, will get the chance to see him an extra night of the week in 2022. Herbstreit is reportedly signing a deal to become the main analyst for Amazon's Thursday Night Football. The good news here is that we will still get to hear and see Kirk Herbstreit on College Gameday as well as the prime time college football games.

As of the start of the 2022 NFL season, Amazon's Prime Video will be the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football and cover the span of 11 years. Prime Video is taking over the games that have previously been on FOX, but they will be carrying all 15 TNF games.

Although this all sounds exciting and great for Herbstreit, there is one specific downfall when it comes to being able to watch TNF this upcoming season. If the game you are trying to watch is not in your area, you will be forced to pay for Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime already has a great audience, so I do not see them struggling off the bat. However, we will have to wait and see if they are able to generate a larger audience as time moves forwards.

Moving onto the team right here in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers will most likely have a Thursday night game on the schedule once dates are released. Right now we can only speculate, but in recent seasons the Bucs have had exciting matchups on Thursday nights.

We should all be hopeful that Kirk is as good as an NFL analyst as he is for college football. If this is the case we are definitely in for an exciting fall.

