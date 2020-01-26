BucMaven
Current, Former Bucs React to Tragic Deaths of Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

Luke Easterling

The sports world is mourning Sunday, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among five people killed in a helicopter crash in California.

The tragic news shook the entire sports community, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers family was no different.

Both current and former players took to social media as the news unfolded to voice their reactions and send condolences to all who were impacted by the tragedy:

The NFL released a statement, as well:

