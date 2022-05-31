Kyle Trask Standing Out at Buccaneers OTAs

For a fleeting moment this offseason there was a growing subculture within the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan base rallying for second-year quarterback Kyle Trask to be the starter in 2022.

And then Tom Brady decided he was coming back.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, Kyle Trask

Just like that, Trask supporters turned their attention to 2023 when Brady may actually retire, and he may get a real shot at leading the Bucs offense.

For now, we're all going to have to settle for practice snaps while looking ahead to training camp and preseason action.

Trask will surely look to take full advantage of all opportunities and is doing well with the reps he's getting right now, at OTAs.

"We're getting to see him compete in some competitive periods," head coach Todd Bowles told media following Tuesday's practice. "That's making him make quick decisions and we like what we see."

Trask was also asked about Brady's return, and what that meant for him as far as where he would stand on the depth chart in Tampa Bay this season.

"(Brady) had his own situation and he made whatever decision that he felt was best for the point he is at in his career, and I'm just excited to be here playing football," Trask said. "I'm able to take really good reps here at OTAs competing out here, and all I can do is keep getting better."

Not only is Trask working on getting better as a quarterback, he's also been working on his body composition, something not discussed often but certainly impactful when players are trying to put themselves in a competitive position.

Coming in around seven to eight pounds lighter this year, Trask said he shed a lot of unnecessary weight in an effort to stay light on his feet.

It's no secret Trask is familiar with the waiting game. A backup in high school and again in college, he's had to be patient but has always made the best of opportunities when the time came for him to get some.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask had to wait for his chance to start with the Florida Gators (pictured), but made the best of his opportunity once it came.

"Probably by default it does help me," Trask said when asked if his history helps him in his NFL start as a backup quarterback. "I want to compete every single day, but just along my journey that's been the road I've taken, by default I've had to sit...Ultimately I think that's helped me in the end because it just forces me to keep stacking these days and getting better."

Trask is certainly saying the right things, and he's looking the part of a second-year quarterback developing towards being a potential starter in the future.

And if it all comes together as it has in his past, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their quarterback are going to be very happy they were willing to go on that patient journey, together.

