'Last Chance U' Star Prepped Bucs Defense for Deshaun Watson

Four years ago, Jonathan Franklin was trying to reinvent his football career at East Mississippi Community College.

He made a name for himself with his explosive playmaking ability, and gained national notoriety thanks to his team being featured on the Netflix original series, "Last Chance U."

Known at the time as John Franklin III, he had transferred from Florida State after being a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He eventually left EMCC for the FBS level again, this time starting at quarterback for Auburn, and then playing for Lane Kiffin at FAU.

You may not have seen much of Franklin in the pro ranks since he left the college football landscape, but his fingerprints were all over the impressive defensive performance the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Franklin's athleticism and versatility made him the perfect candidate to play Deshaun Watson for the Bucs in practice all week. The result was one of Watson's worst performances of the season, as he completed just 59 percent of his passes for 184 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians credited Franklin with preparing his defense well for what they would see Saturday.

"Johnathan Franklin did an unbelievable job being Deshaun Watson last week at quarterback," Arians said Monday. "He gave our defense a tremendous look. [He] made me think about, ‘Hmm, what do we want to do with him?’ He’s really a corner, but he’s been a quarterback and he’s been a receiver. He’s a really good athlete – it’s just finding a niche for him."

Franklin's rare skill set clearly has Arians' curiosity piqued, so don't be surprised if he becomes even more valuable for the Bucs next season.