BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

'Last Chance U' Star Prepped Bucs Defense for Deshaun Watson

Luke Easterling

Four years ago, Jonathan Franklin was trying to reinvent his football career at East Mississippi Community College.

He made a name for himself with his explosive playmaking ability, and gained national notoriety thanks to his team being featured on the Netflix original series, "Last Chance U."

Known at the time as John Franklin III, he had transferred from Florida State after being a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He eventually left EMCC for the FBS level again, this time starting at quarterback for Auburn, and then playing for Lane Kiffin at FAU.

You may not have seen much of Franklin in the pro ranks since he left the college football landscape, but his fingerprints were all over the impressive defensive performance the Tampa Bay Buccaneers put together against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Franklin's athleticism and versatility made him the perfect candidate to play Deshaun Watson for the Bucs in practice all week. The result was one of Watson's worst performances of the season, as he completed just 59 percent of his passes for 184 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians credited Franklin with preparing his defense well for what they would see Saturday.

"Johnathan Franklin did an unbelievable job being Deshaun Watson last week at quarterback," Arians said Monday. "He gave our defense a tremendous look. [He] made me think about, ‘Hmm, what do we want to do with him?’ He’s really a corner, but he’s been a quarterback and he’s been a receiver. He’s a really good athlete – it’s just finding a niche for him."

Franklin's rare skill set clearly has Arians' curiosity piqued, so don't be surprised if he becomes even more valuable for the Bucs next season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Takeaways from Bucs' 23-20 loss to Texans

J. Kanno

What we learned about Tampa Bay in Sunday's heartbreaking home loss to Houston.

Studs, duds from Bucs' 23-20 loss to Texans

J. Kanno

Who impressed and who disappointed in Tampa Bay's loss to Houston.

Top Highlights from Bucs' 23-20 loss to Texans

Luke Easterling

Even in a losing effort, Tampa Bay gave their home crowd plenty of plays to cheer about.

Despite Reports, Bruce Arians Still Non-Committal on Jameis Winston's Future

Luke Easterling

Bucs head coach says no decision has been made with regard to his quarterback's future.

Turnovers, Mistakes Doom Bucs in 23-20 Loss to Texans

Luke Easterling

Costly gaffes of all kinds ended Tampa Bay's four-game winning streak.

Twitter Unloads on Jameis Winston After 3 1st-Half Interceptions

Luke Easterling

Bucs quarterback threw a trio of picks in the first 20 minutes, and social media is roasting him for it.

Breshad Perriman Steps Up in Place of Bucs' Pro Bowlers

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's No. 1 receiver due to injury put up big numbers Saturday.

Luke Easterling

That's three sacks for Jason Pierre-Paul today. …

Luke Easterling

And just like that, we're tied up just before halftime. …

Luke Easterling

Ronald Jones II finds the end zone for the Bucs. …