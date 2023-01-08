LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Tracking developments as the Buccaneers close out the regular season against the Falcons.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) clinched a postseason berth and guaranteed themselves another home game in Raymond James Stadium with a victory against Carolina last weekend. That makes the regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons (6-10) essentially meaningless for the Buccaneers on paper. However, head coach Todd Bowles is planning to field his starters as the team looks to generate momentum ahead of the playoffs.

The main storyline to follow will be how long Bowles decides to roll with his top players. There's a balance to toe while the Buccaneers try to gear up for a postseason run while avoiding injuries that could derail the train before it even gets off the track. It remains to be seen how much of a fight the Falcons will be able to put up under rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has yet to throw a touchdown pass during his first three starts.

PREGAME:

— Wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Carlton Davis, safety Logan Ryan, safety Mike Edwards, defensive lineman Vita Vea, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, and outside linebacker Carl Nassib are inactive for Tampa Bay. That means Buccaneers such as quarterback Kyle Trask, offensive lineman John Molchon, offensive tackle Justin Skule and outside linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo could all make their debuts against Atlanta.

— Tight end Feleipe Franks, cornerback Rashad Fenton, safety Micah Abernathy, outside linebacker David Anenih, guard Elijah Wilkinson, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton are inactive for the Falcons.

FIRST QUARTER:

— (9:47): Tampa Bay's first drive goes for a touchdown as Tom Brady connects with tight end Kyle Rudolph. The extra point from Ryan Succop was good.

The Buccaneers marched right down the field on their opening drive, going 70 yards in ten plays. Brady connected with star Chris Godwin twice, giving him 100+ catches on the season. Rookie Deven Thompkins recorded 17 yards on a jet sweep.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0

— (8:17): Atlanta's offense gets a chance but goes three and out.

Outside linebacker Anthony Nelson made a tackle for loss on the first play while defensive lineman Akeim Hicks sacked rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder on third down.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0

— (7:22): After taking over at their own 45, the Buccaneers answer with a three and out of their own and punt back to the Falcons.

The drive opening with a short gain by Leonard Fournette but Brady and Russell Gage failed to hook up on back to back passes. Jake Camarda's punt traveled 42 yards and was fair caught at the Atlanta 9.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 0

— (3:22): Atlanta marches 91 yards to tie the game as Desmond Ridder throws the first touchdown of his NFL career to Mycole Pruitt.

The Falcons found a rhythm behind the tough running of Tyler Allgeier and a couple of nifty completions from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who hit fellow rookie Drake London for 26 yards on 3rd and 5. Allgeier had back to back bursts of 16 and 17 yards.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7

— (2:30): The Buccaneers turn the ball over as Richie Grant punches out the ball from Chris Godwin.

The Falcons take over inside the Tampa Bay 40.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 7

— (:54): The defense stifles the Falcons but Younghoe Koo's attempt from 49 yards is good. Atlanta takes the field.

Ridder went deep on the first play but was off target and linebacker Lavonte David came away with a tackle for loss.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 10

SECOND QUARTER:

— (8:15): The Buccaneers get into position to take the lead but a penalty on fourth down forces a 41-yard attempt from Ryan Succop, which was good.

Tampa Bay converted three third-down attempts on the drive and got into 4th and 1 at the Atlanta 15. Giovani Bernard converted on an outside run but rookie guard Luke Goedeke was called for holding.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 10

— (6:28): The Falcons quickly go three and out as Pinion punts for 53 yards to the Tampa Bay 19.

Ridder was forced to scramble on third down and had to slide short of the line to gain to avoid a big hit.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 10

— (4:47): The Buccaneers go three-and-out for the second time in the first half. Camarda's punt travels 43 yards to the Atlanta 36.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn got lit up on third down by A.J. Terrell.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 10

— (4:00): A momentum play towards the end of the first half as the ball slips out of Ridder's hand and linebacker Devin White was in position to recover.

The Buccaneers take over at the Atlanta 22.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 10

— (1:46): The Buccaneers take advantage of the turnover as backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert finds wide receiver Russell Gage in the corner of the end zone. Gage came up injured after the play, grabbing at his lower back. Succop converted the extra point.

The offense was able to score despite key players such as Tom Brady and Chris Godwin exiting the game. Gabbert hit Thompkins on a short pass, who turned it into 13 yards to make it 1st and goal.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 10

— (:50): The Falcons are forced to go three-and-out for the third time in the opening two quarters. Pinion's punt travels 49 yards to the Tampa Bay 20.

Cornerback Dee Delaney made two key stops, bringing down Damiere Byrd and pushing out Ridder on third down.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 10

— (:00): The Buccaneers elect to play things safe and kneel out the clock to take the game to halftime.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 10

THIRD QUARTER:

— (10:27): The Falcons open the second half on the attack, driving inside the Buccaneers' 10. However, the defense was able to hold them to a 24-yard field goal attempt, which was pure from Koo.

Allgeier rushed five times on the possession while Ridder completed back to back passes to Drake London (16 yards) and Mycole Pruitt (29 yards).

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 13

— (8:49): The backups are taking center stage for the Buccaneers' offense over the final two quarters. The first drive of the third quarter goes three and out.

Gabbert and Thompkins nearly connected for a first down. Vaughn was just short on third down.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 13

— (0:51): The Falcons are getting into a rhythm against a plethora of backups on the defense. a 14-play, 80-yard drive that lasts nearly eight minutes puts Atlanta back in front as Ridder throws his second touchdown pass.

Ridder connected with London early in the possession before Allgeier continued to power through the Buccaneers. The defense forced a fourth down attempt at one point but Ridder stayed alive to complete a pass for the conversion.

FOURTH QUARTER:

— (14:11): No rhythm offensively as the Buccaneers go three and out once again. Camarda's punt is downed at the Atlanta 17 after traveling 56 yards.

The drive was basically over on the first play as Gabbert's screen to Bernard went for a loss of seven yards.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 20

— (8:07): Another dominant drive for the Falcons, which was initially pushed back by a penalty, that ends in a touchdown. It's going to take a special effort for the Buccaneers to win this one.

Holding on the first play put Atlanta into 1st and 20. However, Ridder was able to connect with London for 40 yards on 3rd and 6, who beat rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum. London caught another pass to make it 1st and goal before Cordarrelle Patterson punched it in.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 27

— (4:00): Four possessions, four scoring drives for Atlanta in the second half, this one on a 51-yard field goal from Koo.

Allgeier had a 28-yard run up the sideline early in the drive. Ridder was called for intentional grounding but converted 3rd and 20 with back to back completions to Zaccheaus.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 30

— (2:28): Trask completes the first pass of his NFL career but the Buccaneers turn it over on downs with this game winding down.

SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 30

— (0:00): The Falcons start to pull starters as backup quarterback Logan Woodside enters the game. The drive results in four straight runs as Atlanta runs out the clock to secure the victory.

FINAL SCORE: Tampa Bay 17, Atlanta 30

