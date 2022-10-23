LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

The opening six weeks of the season haven't been kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3). However, the team has remained undefeated in division play and has a chance to further its start against the limping Carolina Panthers (1-5) on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers traded away star running back Christian McCaffrey a few days ago and are without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield due to injury. Former XFL standout PJ Walker is set to start his second straight game.

The Panthers have lost three consecutive games by at least 10 points. Carolina only mustered eight first downs and 203 yards of total offense against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. McCaffrey compiled 158 of those yards. Tampa Bay can't overlook the struggling franchise after getting embarrassed down the stretch against Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers will be without multiple starters on defense, including defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and cornerback Carlton Davis.

PREGAME:

— Quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, cornerback Carlton Davis, offensive lineman Fred Johnson, tight end Cam Brate, and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are inactive for Tampa Bay.

— Quarterback Baker Mayfield, cornerback Jaycee Horn, linebacker Chandler Wooten, defensive end Henry Anderson, and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis are inactive for Carolina.

FIRST QUARTER:

— Carolina wins the toss and defers. Tampa Bay will start with the ball.

— Touchback. Tom Brady and the offense begin at their own 25.

— Brady throws out to Chris Godwin for a first down.

— Mike Evans gets wide open deep after the defender fell down but he drops the pass. You don't see that often from the veteran. It would've been a touchdown.

— Leonard Fournette is dropped behind the line of scrimmage to bring up third and long.

— Brady is almost intercepted on third down. The Buccaneers are forced to punt on their opening possession yet again.

— Jake Camarda punts for 55 yards to the Carolina 10. Panthers take over after the timeout.

