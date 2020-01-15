BucsMaven
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly Retires at 28

Luke Easterling

The Carolina Panthers shared shocking news via social media Tuesday night, as All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his retirement at age 28.

A first-team All-Pro five times and seven-time Pro Bowler, Kuechly was passed up by the Bucs in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. Tampa Bay landed their own All-Pro linebacker in the second round of that draft in Lavonte David, and the two went on to become the standard for linebacker play across the league.

Hear was Kuechly had to say about his decision:

