Tom Brady Makes Appearance in 'Madden NFL 21' Trailer

We've finally gotten our first look at Tom Brady in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, and now we're seeing the digital version, as well.

Check out Brady in his new threads as he makes an appearance in the trailer for EA Sports' new "Madden NFL 21" video game:

Don't be surprised if Madden players all over the world prefer to play with the Bucs this year, considering the vast array of weapons Brady has at his disposal in Tampa Bay's offense, as well as the team's balance of experience and young talent on defense.