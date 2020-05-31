AllBucs
How to Watch Chris Godwin, Bucs vs. Marquise Brown, Ravens in 'Madden NFL 20' Super Bowl

Luke Easterling

The real Super Bowl won't be played until February, but if you're looking for some high-stakes action to get you through in the meantime, The Checkdown and EA Sports' "Madden NFL 20" has you covered.

They simulated the entire 2020 NFL season, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed in the cyber Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens.

This title fight won't be simulated, though. Chris Godwin will be taking the sticks for his Bucs, while Marquise "Hollywood" Brown will be manning the Ravens squad:

The game can be watched via live stream on The Checkdown's social media channels, as well as on YouTube. It's set to kick off at Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

