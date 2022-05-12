Skip to main content

NFL announces 2022 home opener for Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play a familiar foe in the Green Bay Packers in their home opener.

The NFL schedule is set to be released tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET, however fans are getting some of the matchups beforehand.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Green Bay Packers in their home opener Week 3 on September 25th at 4:25 ET.

Mike Evans, Buccaneers

This will be a fun early-season game for NFL fans, especially those who are Bucs and Packers. It’s always exciting to watch Brady vs. Rodgers and this late afternoon game seems surely to bring it.

We received another answer with this announcement and that is that the Bucs will now have two games on the road to start the 2022 NFL season.

USATSI_18173244

399F0D92-0466-46E4-A637-653A2C6D3518
