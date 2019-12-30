See Who the Bucs Will Play in 2020

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2019 season is over. Now they can look forward to 2020 with their slate of opponents now set. In addition to playing their NFC South rivals, the Bucs will take on the NFC North and AFC South.

Tampa Bay will host the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

On the road, the Bucs face the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Oakland Raiders, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants.

Combined, the Bucs' 2020 opponents went 103-104-1 this season, just under .500. Tampa Bay will face four teams headed for the playoffs this season, including the Saints twice. It will be the fourth straight year the Bucs face the Giants and the second straight year facing the Rams and Lions.