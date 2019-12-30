BucsMaven
See Who the Bucs Will Play in 2020

J. Kanno

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2019 season is over. Now they can look forward to 2020 with their slate of opponents now set. In addition to playing their NFC South rivals, the Bucs will take on the NFC North and AFC South.

Tampa Bay will host the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. 

On the road, the Bucs face the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Oakland Raiders, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants.

Combined, the Bucs' 2020 opponents went 103-104-1 this season, just under .500. Tampa Bay will face four teams headed for the playoffs this season, including the Saints twice. It will be the fourth straight year the Bucs face the Giants and the second straight year facing the Rams and Lions.

Walk-Off Pick-Six in OT Sinks Bucs vs. Falcons

Luke Easterling

Bucs end the 2019 season with a heartbreaking overtime loss to a division rival.

Jameis Winston Makes NFL History with Overtime Pick-Six

J. Kanno

Bucs quarterback makes more NFL history, but not the best kind.

Bucs to Pick 14th Overall in 2020 NFL draft

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay secured the 14th pick in next year's draft after finishing the 2019 season with a 7-9 record.

Where Do Bucs, Jameis Winston Go From Here?

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay at a crossroads with their former No. 1 overall pick.

30 for 30: What if I Told You This is What Jameis Winston Will Always Be

Luke Easterling

Whether in Tampa Bay or elsewhere, former No. 1 pick will always be both feast and famine.

Lavonte David Surpasses 1,000 Career Tackles

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's defensive captain crosses another impressive career milestone.

