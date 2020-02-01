AllBucs
Top 2019 Highlights of Bucs' Dominant Defensive Line

Luke Easterling

It wasn't a playoff year or even a winning season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, but there were plenty of pewter linings to this season's campaign.

One bright spot was the play of the defensive line, which led the NFL in rushing defense. Anchored by Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh, the Bucs were nearly impossible to run on in 2019, despite facing some of the league's most dynamic backs.

The group also enjoyed the presence of Shaq Barrett, who led the league with 19.5 sacks on his way to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Check out some of the best highlights from Tampa Bay's defensive line in 2019:

