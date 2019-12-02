Bucs
Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Devin White Living Up to High Draft Slot

J. Kanno

It took a few games longer than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have wanted, but 2019 fifth-overall pick Devin White is starting to look like the game-changing linebacker he was drafted to be. 

Over the two weeks, White has arguably been the best inside linebacker in the NFL, and it doesn't look like there's any going back for him.

White's career in Tampa Bay began inauspiciously, first with two quiet games and then a nearly month-long absence due to a knee injury. Most of the Defensive Rookie of the Year buzz faded while he was off the field.

It was not until Week 9 in Seattle that the former LSU linebacker made the kind of impact he was expected to make, collecting 13 tackles, two quarterback hits and two forced fumbles. Then there was that tackle of Chris Carson (from The Checkdown):

The past two games have been a completely different story. White has been nothing short of a human wrecking ball. Against Atlanta, he sacked Matt Bryant twice and added two more QB hits and two tackles for a loss. In the Bucs' win over Jacksonville this week, White did everything—intercepting Nick Foles, returning a fumble for a touchdown, breaking up two passes, and leading the team in tackles with seven, including a TFL.

What's changed? As far as it seems, nothing but time. A little seasoning is all White really needed to be a game-changer for the Bucs defense. Under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and fellow inside linebacker, veteran LB Lavonte David, White has effectively replaced his predecessor, fellow LSU alum Kwon Alexander.

With four games left, White's stat line is looking very similar to Alexander's rookie year after eight games:

TACKLES
TFL
SACKS
QB HITS
PASSES DEFENDED
INT
FF
TD

KWON ALEXANDER

59

4

1

2

7

2

1

0

DEVIN WHITE

69

4

2.5

4

3

2

2

1

If the Bucs were looking for a clone or an upgrade from Alexander, they could not have done much better than White. He may not end up winning DROY, but White will be the centerpiece of the Bucs defense for the foreseeable future.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Drew Bradstreet

Jaguars mounting a comeback?

1

Bucs defense dominating Jags at half 25-0

J. Kanno
1 0

Big plays on defense have the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leading big in Jacksonville.

Breshad Perriman, O.J. Howard Reward Bucs' Patience, Trust

Luke Easterling
0

Both rumored to be potential mid-season departures, two Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-catchers came up big in Sunday's win.

Bruce Arians Benched Ronald Jones II for Missing a Block

Luke Easterling
0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back had a disappointing performance in Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Top Highlights from Bucs' 28-11 Win vs. Jaguars

Luke Easterling
0

Check out the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second consecutive victory.

Bucs Defense Dominates Jaguars in 28-11 Win

Luke Easterling
0

Four takeaways and constant pressure led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a second straight victory.

Luke Easterling

Another big takeaway by a Tampa Bay rookie. …

0
Luke Easterling

A dominant first half for Tampa Bay.

0
Luke Easterling

Vita Vea clears the road for Peyton Barber's second touchdown of the day.

0
Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay defense gets their third takeaway of the first half, this time courtesy of Carl Nassib and…

0