Watch the Most Adorable Gronk Spike Ever

Luke Easterling

You've seen the Gronk Spike, but you've never seen one cuter than this.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has become famous for many things on the football field throughout his Hall of Fame career, including his iconic touchdown celebration. 

Recreating that celebration in the most adorable way possible are the children of Bucs general manager Jason Licht:

It's officially Gronk approved, too:

Gronkowski will certainly be hoping to give Bucs fans plenty of spikes in the end zone this season, as he returns from a brief retirement to reunite with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

