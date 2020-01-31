Bucs Super-Fan 'Big Nasty' to Join 'Hall of Fans'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have always known that Keith Kunzig was one of the best super-fans in the NFL. Now, he's getting the national recognition he deserves.

Kunzig, also known as "Big Nasty," will be named to the Ford "Hall of Fans," as one of the NFL's best at cheering on his team:

Kunzig was nominated for the honor by Bucs Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, who went to Big Nasty's home to tell him the news:

Known just as much for his game-day persona as his positive impact on the Tampa Bay community, Kunzig will represent Bucs Nation well as one of the best fans in the entire NFL.