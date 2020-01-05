BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Report: Jameis Winston Now Has Full Cast on Injured Thumb

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston played through the team's final games of the regular season with an injured thumb on his throwing hand, and the injury may have been more serious than it originally appeared.

While Winston wore a brace on the thumb during games, now that the 2019 season is over, he's now in a full cast, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

While playing through the injury, Winston didn't blame the injury for any of his struggles, but did admit that it caused him pain. It looks like the injury may have been serious enough to impact his play down the stretch, including a two-game home losing streak that ended the season.

Now that his rookie contract has expired, Winston is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, after leading the NFL in passing yards this year, and becoming just the eighth quarterback in league history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Godwin Gets NFL's Highest WR Grade from Pro Football Focus

Luke Easterling

Bucs' Pro Bowler edges out a pair of NFC South rivals for PFF's top spot.

Hall of Fame Misses the Mark on Rondé Barber (Again)

Luke Easterling

One of the most versatile defenders in NFL history is snubbed by Canton yet again.

Shaq Barrett, Chris Godwin Named to NFL All-Pro Team

Luke Easterling

Two of Tampa Bay's three Pro Bowlers made this year's second team.

John Lynch Named Hall of Fame Finalist for 7th Straight Year

Luke Easterling

Legendary Bucs safety among 15 modern-era finalists for pro football's top individual honor.

Devin White Gets 2nd Straight NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Honor

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's 1st-round pick had another dominant month in December.

Former Bucs Head Coach Sam Wyche Dies at 74

Luke Easterling

Wyche passed away Thursday after a a brief battle with metastatic melanoma.

NFL Sack King Shaq Barrett Has Unfinished Business with Bucs

Luke Easterling

After bagging 19.5 sacks on a one-year deal, the NFL's sack leader wants to return to Tampa Bay.

Bucs 7-Round 2020 Mock Draft 1.0

Luke Easterling

Our first projections for Tampa Bay across all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL draft.

Bucs Players React to Week 17 Loss, End of 2019 Season

Luke Easterling

Go inside the locker room after Tampa Bay's bitter end to the 2019 season.

Top Takeaways from Bucs' 28-22 Loss to Falcons

J. Kanno

What we learned about the Bucs in Sunday's season finale.