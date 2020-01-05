Report: Jameis Winston Now Has Full Cast on Injured Thumb

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston played through the team's final games of the regular season with an injured thumb on his throwing hand, and the injury may have been more serious than it originally appeared.

While Winston wore a brace on the thumb during games, now that the 2019 season is over, he's now in a full cast, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

While playing through the injury, Winston didn't blame the injury for any of his struggles, but did admit that it caused him pain. It looks like the injury may have been serious enough to impact his play down the stretch, including a two-game home losing streak that ended the season.

Now that his rookie contract has expired, Winston is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, after leading the NFL in passing yards this year, and becoming just the eighth quarterback in league history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a season.