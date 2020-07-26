James Wilder, the Best RB in Bucs History

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had plenty of prime-time playmakers at running back throughout the years, but there's still one name that tops the list for most Bucs fans (especially the old-school ones).

James Wilder was one of the few bright spots for the Bucs in the 1980s, running all over opposing defenses and doing just as much damage as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. In fact, his career mark of 430 receptions was the best mark in franchise history for 30 years, until Mike Evans passed him in 2019.

Wilder's 5,957 career rushing yards in Tampa Bay are still the most in team history, nearly 1,000 yards ahead of Mike Alstott in the No. 2 spot, and he did it in 45 fewer games.

Check out some of the best highlights from Wilder's unforgettable career in Tampa Bay: