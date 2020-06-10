Mike Evans Won't Stand for Your Mike Glennon Slander

Over the three seasons they spent together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Mike Glennon certainly made an impression on wide receiver Mike Evans.

Despite the fact that Glennon appeared in just eight games over that stretch, he still left Tampa Bay with plenty of respect from his teammates.

That's still evident to this day, judging by the comment Evans left on an Instagram post that talked about Glennon's struggles with the Chicago Bears after signing a three-year, $45-million contract in free agency back in 2017.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks used Glennon as an example of why his Bears should have signed Colin Kaepernick that offseason instead, but Evans went to bat for his former teammate in the comments (via The Athletic's Greg Auman):

Good on Mike for still having his quarterback's back, even years later.