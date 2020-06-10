AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Mike Evans Won't Stand for Your Mike Glennon Slander

Luke Easterling

Over the three seasons they spent together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Mike Glennon certainly made an impression on wide receiver Mike Evans.

Despite the fact that Glennon appeared in just eight games over that stretch, he still left Tampa Bay with plenty of respect from his teammates.

That's still evident to this day, judging by the comment Evans left on an Instagram post that talked about Glennon's struggles with the Chicago Bears after signing a three-year, $45-million contract in free agency back in 2017.

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks used Glennon as an example of why his Bears should have signed Colin Kaepernick that offseason instead, but Evans went to bat for his former teammate in the comments (via The Athletic's Greg Auman):

Good on Mike for still having his quarterback's back, even years later.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Colin Kaepernick Back Up Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

With the NFL reversing course on peaceful protests, could the Bucs bring in Kaepernick as their backup quarterback?

Luke Easterling

by

JOEL714

After NFL's New Statement, Will Colin Kaepernick Finally Return?

The league responded to a strong statement from the players, but will it lead to Kaepernick's return?

Luke Easterling

by

hockeyrick

Bucs, Rob Gronkowski to Replace Local High School's Football Equipment Lost in Fire

Gronk and his new team are helping a local high school bounce back from a devastating loss.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston: 'I'm one of the best quarterbacks to play the game'

Former Bucs QB still isn't lacking for confidence now that he's a backup in New Orleans.

Luke Easterling

5 Notable Cuts Bucs Could Make Before Week 1

These five Bucs could be looking for a new team before the regular season kicks off.

J. Kanno

Bruce Arians, Devonta Freeman Comment on Bucs' Interest in Veteran RB

Free agent running back is all ears, but Bucs head coach thinks he'll be too expensive.

Luke Easterling

by

MELCHIZEDEK77

Bucs' Top Draft Picks Share Powerful Messages on Racism, Social Justice

Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield, Jr. post their thoughts on current events via social media.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Set for July 21st, Fan Attendance Doubtful

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians provided details on Tampa Bay's training camp plans.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston's MVP Odds Spike After Drew Brees' Comments on Protests

Bettors are rushing to place money on Tampa Bay's former QB after controversial comments by the Saints' starter.

Luke Easterling

by

Hakeemthedream

Bruce Arians on Racism Protests: 'Don't Stop'

Bucs head coach shares strong words regarding racism and police brutality.

Luke Easterling